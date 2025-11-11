Raytheon, Lockheed sign with Avio to meet solid rocket motor production demand

Taiwan to receive first MQ-9B drones by 2026
The delivery will include the first two of four MQ-9B aircraft to be received by the country, after the order was extended in 2024.
Lockheed Martin and Raytheon have both signed agreements with Italian rocket maker Avio to be the first customers for its new solid rocket motor facility in the US.
The industry shortage of solid rocket motors (SRMs) is one factor hindering production rates for companies in the US, which are looking to ramp up their munitions output to meet demand as countries upgrade their defence capabilities.
The plan to build an SRM facility in the US was first announced by Italian company Avio in October 2024. According to Avio, the facility is planned to be operational by 2028.
The rocket manufacturer also
Several key defence contracts are still waiting to be confirmed in the air domain as global players including the US, some European countries and Turkey look to seize market opportunities.
The two companies will work together to explore ways to collaborate on the development of uncrewed air systems.
The potential expansion of production comes in the wake of Ukraine signing a letter of intent with Sweden for Gripen jets.
Known as Project Nyx, the flagship opportunity would look to award up to four contracts for initial development of the ACP concept demonstrator by 2026.
The new uncrewed combat aerial vehicle is built from the existing Gambit series, with a focus on deep precision strike and SEAD mission roles.