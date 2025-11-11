To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Raytheon, Lockheed sign with Avio to meet solid rocket motor production demand

Raytheon, Lockheed sign with Avio to meet solid rocket motor production demand

11th November 2025 - 13:05 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

Raytheon’s AIM-9X Sidewinder has been in high demand from the US, creating pressure to increase production. (Photo: Raytheon)

Avio’s newly planned rocket motor plant in the US will help two of the country’s primes to increase their solid rocket motor output for their missile portfolios and meet future demand.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon have both signed agreements with Italian rocket maker Avio to be the first customers for its new solid rocket motor facility in the US.

The industry shortage of solid rocket motors (SRMs) is one factor hindering production rates for companies in the US, which are looking to ramp up their munitions output to meet demand as countries upgrade their defence capabilities.

The plan to build an SRM facility in the US was first announced by Italian company Avio in October 2024. According to Avio, the facility is planned to be operational by 2028.

The rocket manufacturer also

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

