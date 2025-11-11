Raytheon, Lockheed sign with Avio to meet solid rocket motor production demand

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon have both signed agreements with Italian rocket maker Avio to be the first customers for its new solid rocket motor facility in the US.

The industry shortage of solid rocket motors (SRMs) is one factor hindering production rates for companies in the US, which are looking to ramp up their munitions output to meet demand as countries upgrade their defence capabilities.

The plan to build an SRM facility in the US was first announced by Italian company Avio in October 2024. According to Avio, the facility is planned to be operational by 2028.

The rocket manufacturer also