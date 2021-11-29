StormBreaker smart weapon to be fitted on F-35B Lightning II

TRD expands its reach beyond Southeast Asia
TRD in Singapore is riding the crest of a wave of demand for C-UAS solutions.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense together with the USN conducted the first-ever weapon drop of a StormBreaker precision-guided glide bomb from a USMC F-35B Lightning II.
During the test, an F-35B pilot used the network-enabled weapon as a guided munition, following the same method one would use in combat, from mission planning to release.
After the F-35B released the weapon, a nearby F/A-18F Super Hornet monitored the fly-out of the weapon over a common network. The Super Hornet continued monitoring of the weapon until successful impact, showing successful network connectivity capability.
“The weapon’s operational flexibility increases the F-35’s capability and capacity, and it helps limit the time our warfighters spend in harm’s way,” said Alison Howlett, StormBreaker programme director at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
StormBreaker will continue developmental and operational testing with the F-35B, while the USN will declare IOC for the missile on the Super Hornet after operational testing concludes.
A total of 12 Rafale F3R fighters — plus a simulator, training services and support equipment — will be delivered to Croatia by Q1 2025.
Russia conducts flight tests of fly-by-wire control system as MiG-31BM upgrade continues.
A new twist has emerged from Canada's efforts to select a new fighter aircraft, with one competitor seemingly ousted from the procurement process.
Sir Mike Wigston spoke at King’s College London on the RAF’s plan to be NetZero by 2040 and the milestones along the way.
Saab has made significant progress on its leading fighter programme.