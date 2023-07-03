To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Quantum Systems, Airbus, and Spleenlab team up to research artificial intelligence from drone swarms

3rd July 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The trio of Quantum Systems, Airbus, and Spleenlab have been awarded a German contract to explore the AI required for swarming drones. (Photo: Quantum Systems)

The German Armed Forces Planning Office has awarded Airbus Defence and Space, Quantum-Systems and Spleenlab a research contract to demonstrate and analyse the AI building blocks required for swarms of tactical UAS.

The KITU 2 project is funded by the German MoD and focused on the effectiveness of tactical UAS.

Airbus Defence and Space will contribute trusted swarming algorithms, simulation environments, experimental hardware, and additional AI building blocks.

Quantum Systems is providing the Vector 2-in-1 tactical aerial reconnaissance platform with built-in AI edge-computing capabilities.

The 2-in-1 platform can be deployed as a fixed-wing eVTOL Vector or as the multi-copter Scorpion UAS.

Spleenlab offers expertise in edge AI software for swarming, which involves object recognition and robust navigation methods.

Quantum-Systems is currently working on a family of systems strategy that will see its platforms enter the market in 2024 and 2025 and offer customers a layered approach in terms of range, flight time and payload capabilities.

Work on KITU 2 will support several programmes, including the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) and Franco-German Spanish-Belgian Future Combat Air System (FCAS).

Studies from the war in Ukraine have shown that multiple smaller and lower-cost UAS might be more effective in delivering aerial reconnaissance on the battlefield.

