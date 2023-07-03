Quantum Systems, Airbus, and Spleenlab team up to research artificial intelligence from drone swarms
The KITU 2 project is funded by the German MoD and focused on the effectiveness of tactical UAS.
Airbus Defence and Space will contribute trusted swarming algorithms, simulation environments, experimental hardware, and additional AI building blocks.
Quantum Systems is providing the Vector 2-in-1 tactical aerial reconnaissance platform with built-in AI edge-computing capabilities.
The 2-in-1 platform can be deployed as a fixed-wing eVTOL Vector or as the multi-copter Scorpion UAS.
Spleenlab offers expertise in edge AI software for swarming, which involves object recognition and robust navigation methods.
Quantum-Systems is currently working on a family of systems strategy that will see its platforms enter the market in 2024 and 2025 and offer customers a layered approach in terms of range, flight time and payload capabilities.
Work on KITU 2 will support several programmes, including the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) and Franco-German Spanish-Belgian Future Combat Air System (FCAS).
Studies from the war in Ukraine have shown that multiple smaller and lower-cost UAS might be more effective in delivering aerial reconnaissance on the battlefield.
