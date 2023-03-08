Indian Army receives its first swarm of UAVs
Bangalore-based NewSpace Research and Technologies completed the delivery of a ‘swarm’ of 100 UAVs to the Indian Army this month. The army refers to them as autonomous surveillance and armed drone swarm (A-SADS).
Following an RfI published in mid-2021, a $15 million fast-track contract was awarded in September 2021, giving the Indian Army its first UAV swarms.
NewSpace Research and Technologies stated that all UAVs had been handed over by 2 March. They included two types of UAV – the Beluga hexacopter and Nimbus Mk-III quadcopter.
Both feature a 50km radius of operation and 3h endurance. Befitting the mountainous terrain
