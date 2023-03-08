To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian Army receives its first swarm of UAVs

8th March 2023 - 03:20 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Indian Army has received its first 100-UAV swarm from an Indian technology company. (Image: NewSpace Research and Technologies)

NewSpace Research and Technologies has completed delivery of a UAV swarm to India's army.

Bangalore-based NewSpace Research and Technologies completed the delivery of a ‘swarm’ of 100 UAVs to the Indian Army this month. The army refers to them as autonomous surveillance and armed drone swarm (A-SADS).

Following an RfI published in mid-2021, a $15 million fast-track contract was awarded in September 2021, giving the Indian Army its first UAV swarms.

NewSpace Research and Technologies stated that all UAVs had been handed over by 2 March. They included two types of UAV – the Beluga hexacopter and Nimbus Mk-III quadcopter.

Both feature a 50km radius of operation and 3h endurance. Befitting the mountainous terrain

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us