QinetiQ wins $14 million contract to supply Vindicator drones to US Navy
QintetiQ has won a contract worth US$14 million from the US Department of Defense (US DoD) to supply its Vindicator drones to the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD). The UAV will help the USN to test its air defence systems.
According to QintetiQ, the UAV is designed to act as a target that simulates aircraft and missile threats. The five-year contract came into effect in December 2024 and will run until late-2029, with an option for a six-month extension.
Under the contract, personnel from Canada will also be deployed and provide services similar to the Banshee operations, but tailored more to meet the USN’s specific requirements, according to QinetiQ.
“QinetiQ is proud to offer the Vindicator to the [NAWCWD], to help enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of the USN,” said Ryan Peterson, customer account manager, QinetiQ.
The deal was facilitated by the Canadian Commercial Corporation as the prime contractor, alongside Public Services and Procurement Canada. It is reportedly the sixth consecutive agreement awarded to QintetiQ’s Canadian facility, located in Medicine Hat and the largest provision of UAV support for use at US ranges in California and Virginia.
According to QinetiQ, with a 100nm operating range, the UAV is capable of replicating threats for helicopters, UAVs, low-slow-flyers and high divers.
