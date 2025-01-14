To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • QinetiQ wins $14 million contract to supply Vindicator drones to US Navy

QinetiQ wins $14 million contract to supply Vindicator drones to US Navy

14th January 2025 - 19:31 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Vindicator is a basic training target, used to simulate the threat of missiles and aircraft for air defence systems. (Photo: CCC)

The five-year contract is reportedly the largest provision of uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) support for use by the US Navy (USN) and will run until late 2029.

QintetiQ has won a contract worth US$14 million from the US Department of Defense (US DoD) to supply its Vindicator drones to the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD). The UAV will help the USN to test its air defence systems.

According to QintetiQ, the UAV is designed to act as a target that simulates aircraft and missile threats. The five-year contract came into effect in December 2024 and will run until late-2029, with an option for a six-month extension.

Under the contract, personnel from Canada will also be deployed and provide services similar to the Banshee operations, but tailored more to meet the USN’s specific requirements, according to QinetiQ.

“QinetiQ is proud to offer the Vindicator to the [NAWCWD], to help enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of the USN,” said Ryan Peterson, customer account manager, QinetiQ.

The deal was facilitated by the Canadian Commercial Corporation as the prime contractor, alongside Public Services and Procurement Canada. It is reportedly the sixth consecutive agreement awarded to QintetiQ’s Canadian facility, located in Medicine Hat and the largest provision of UAV support for use at US ranges in California and Virginia.

According to QinetiQ, with a 100nm operating range, the UAV is capable of replicating threats for helicopters, UAVs, low-slow-flyers and high divers.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Vindicator II UAV-T

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us