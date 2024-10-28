QinetiQ wins US Army aerial target training contract worth up to $95 million

QinetiQ US will provide the US Army with aerial target systems under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract through the Aerial Target Systems 3 (ATS-3) requirement.

The contract from US Army Contracting Command is on behalf of the US Army, Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation, Threat Systems Management Office.

Under the contract, QinetiQ US will compete for task orders and provide a range of aerial target systems, including the MQM-185B (Banshee Jet 80+), to replicate aerial threats for US forces’ training and testing. The work could have a value of up to US$95 million.

The work by QinetiQ will include research and development of new target technologies, systems engineering for enhanced performance, integration of payloads for threat replication and software development to improve autonomous capabilities.

QinetiQ US will also deliver operational support, including flight operations and technical services to ensure system effectiveness and reliability during training and test events.

The MQM-185B has a twin 45kg thrust gas turbine engine that provides 90kg of static thrust. Using an auxiliary fuel tank ensures endurance similar to that of the single-engine version, the Banshee Jet 40. The platform has a typical launch speed of 45m/s and a speed range between 50 and 200m/s.

