Loitering munition finds in Libya highlight export control gaps

Israel may have to tighten its defence equipment export controls, after evidence emerged that Turkey has provided one of the sides in the Libyan civil war with the Harop loitering munition system.

In images posted on Twitter on 6 April, the Libyan National Army claimed to have found wreckage of a Harop near Hamada in the northwest of the country.

Meanwhile, images of the dismantled fuselage of a Warmate in Libya appeared on social media in mid-April, as clear evidence that the Polish loitering munition system is being used in the war-torn North African country.

Turkey had purchased Harop