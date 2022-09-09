Potential $450 million FMS for Pakistan focuses on F-16 support

Lockheed Martin has been earmarked as prime contractor in a potential $450 million FMS deal to consolidate existing F-16 aircraft sustainment for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and add ‘continued support elements’, the US State Department announced on 7 September.

‘The proposed sale does not include any new capabilities, weapons, or munitions,’ the State Department noted.

The potential FMS features participation in F-16 Aircraft Structural Integrity Program, Electronic Combat International Security Assistance Program, International Engine Management Program and Engine Component Improvement Program, plus aircraft and engine ‘hardware and software modifications and support’.

The PAF operates the F-16A/B and F-16C/D variants.

A State Department official said: ‘Pakistan is an important counterterrorism partner, and as part of longstanding policy, the United States provides life cycle maintenance and sustainment packages for US-origin platforms.

‘The F-16 fleet allows Pakistan to support counterterrorism operations and we expect Pakistan to take sustained action against all terrorist groups.’