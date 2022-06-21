Pakistan looks to revitalise its transport aircraft fleet
A hitherto unknown Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130H aircraft sporting the registration ‘CH-12’ has been spotted at Brussels Airport, according to a photo published on 15 June.
The aircraft was an ex-Belgian Air Force C-130, and this particular airframe was delivered in 1973. Belgium retired its ten remaining C-130Hs in 2021, storing them at Beauvechain Air Base.
The PAF will likely buy all airworthy aircraft from Belgium to form an additional transport squadron, something the force is in dire need of.
It is well known that the PAF had been after new transport aircraft. However, fiscal and political constraints put this on
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Jordan to order F-16 Block 70s after signing LoA
Jordan and Lockheed Martin have agreed to a F-16 Block 70 order.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Loitering munitions are causing a 'revolution', claims AeroVironment
With Eurosatory 2022 taking place with the backdrop of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, AeroVironment's loitering munitions remain attention-grabbing systems.
-
Philippines considers more FA-50s, but no fighter decision made yet
Finances are a constant thorn in the side of the Philippine military, but it still dreams of more FA-50s and new multirole fighters.
-
Work progresses to get Integrator into Australian hands
The Australian Army will receive two dozen Integrator UAVs, with 80% of their systems' content and upkeep to be sourced from Australia.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Golden Eagle soars in Paris
Israeli UAS company Steadicopter is displaying two systems at Eurosatory 2022: the Golden Eagle and Black Eagle 50H.
-
US Air Force launches new test series for C2 capabilities
The USAF conducted the first experiment of its TOC-L’s capabilities, with more to follow before exercise Virtual Flag.