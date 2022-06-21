To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pakistan looks to revitalise its transport aircraft fleet

21st June 2022 - 00:43 GMT | by Arslan Khan in Islamabad

Pakistan has obtained at least one C-130H from Belgium. It will join other Pakistani C-130s such as the one pictured here. (Papas Dos, Wikimedia)

Pakistan is snapping up retired Belgian Air Force C-130s as it looks to fortify its transport aircraft fleet.

A hitherto unknown Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130H aircraft sporting the registration ‘CH-12’ has been spotted at Brussels Airport, according to a photo published on 15 June.

The aircraft was an ex-Belgian Air Force C-130, and this particular airframe was delivered in 1973. Belgium retired its ten remaining C-130Hs in 2021, storing them at Beauvechain Air Base.

The PAF will likely buy all airworthy aircraft from Belgium to form an additional transport squadron, something the force is in dire need of.

It is well known that the PAF had been after new transport aircraft. However, fiscal and political constraints put this on

