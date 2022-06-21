Pakistan looks to revitalise its transport aircraft fleet

A hitherto unknown Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130H aircraft sporting the registration ‘CH-12’ has been spotted at Brussels Airport, according to a photo published on 15 June.

The aircraft was an ex-Belgian Air Force C-130, and this particular airframe was delivered in 1973. Belgium retired its ten remaining C-130Hs in 2021, storing them at Beauvechain Air Base.

The PAF will likely buy all airworthy aircraft from Belgium to form an additional transport squadron, something the force is in dire need of.

It is well known that the PAF had been after new transport aircraft. However, fiscal and political constraints put this on