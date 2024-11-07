To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland “pushing hard” to bring loyal wingman for F-35 fleet

7th November 2024 - 10:20 GMT | by Lucy Powell

Poland signed for 32 F35-A aircraft in 2019 in a contract worth US$4.6 billion. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The loyal wingman platform would work alongside the Polish Air Force’s newly acquired F-35A aircraft in a manned-unmanned teaming concept.

Poland’s previous market evaluation of a loyal wingman platform to work alongside its upcoming fleet of F-35A aircraft has remained under consideration, according to Major General Cezary Wiśniewski, deputy general command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Speaking at the International Fighter Conference 2024 in Berlin, Wiśniewski said the Polish Air Force is reportedly still “pushing very hard [in] the system” to find the money for UAS testing and evaluation that will bring collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) capabilities to Poland.

An evaluation in 2023 formed part of the ministry’s efforts to meet the requirements of the Harpii Szpon (Harpy's Talon) adjunct programme for the F-35

