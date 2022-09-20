Poland procures FA-50 fighters from South Korea

The Polish Armaments Agency signed two procurement contracts for 48 FA-50 advanced trainers/light fighters with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) at Mińsk Mazowiecki Air Base on 16 September.

This deal is significant for two reasons. Firstly, it is KAI’s largest ever export contract, and secondly it is the first time for the South Korean aerospace company to sell aircraft to a European country.

The first $705 million contract covers a dozen FA-50 Block 10 aircraft – the same configuration as used by the Republic of Korea Air Force – to be delivered in 2023.

The second $2.3 billion contract is for 36 FA-50PL Block 20 aircraft to