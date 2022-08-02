PLAAF unveils YY-20 air-to-air tanker aircraft

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has revealed the designation of its tanker variant of the Y-20 transport aircraft, the YY-20.

Commentators had previously christened the aircraft as Y-20U, but YY-20 (representing ‘tanker-transport’) has now been revealed as the official designation. The YY-20 has two refuelling pods on its outer wings and one more on the rear fuselage for hose and drogue fuelling missions.

This nomenclature was disclosed during a PLAAF press conference in Beijing on 31 July.

Snr Col Shen Jinke, a PLAAF spokesperson, said a YY-20 tanker aircraft and J-16 fighter had recently carried out over-water aerial