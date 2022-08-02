To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

PLAAF unveils YY-20 air-to-air tanker aircraft

2nd August 2022 - 03:15 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

A screengrab from a PLAAF video showing a YY-20 refuelling a pair of J-16s over the ocean east of China. (Chinese MND)

China's air force confirms it is operating the tanker variant of the Y-20, as the nation expands the reach of its military aircraft.

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has revealed the designation of its tanker variant of the Y-20 transport aircraft, the YY-20.

Commentators had previously christened the aircraft as Y-20U, but YY-20 (representing ‘tanker-transport’) has now been revealed as the official designation. The YY-20 has two refuelling pods on its outer wings and one more on the rear fuselage for hose and drogue fuelling missions.

This nomenclature was disclosed during a PLAAF press conference in Beijing on 31 July.

Snr Col Shen Jinke, a PLAAF spokesperson, said a YY-20 tanker aircraft and J-16 fighter had recently carried out over-water aerial

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us