Philippines moves forward with C-130J Super Hercules purchase

19th October 2023 - 11:23 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The C-130J features will allow the PAF to meet tactical mission requirement. (Photo: USAF/US DoD)

The Philippine Government has approved the purchase of three Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules military transport aircraft, marking a reduction from the originally planned acquisition of five aircraft.

The Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) has issued a Notice to Proceed to procure three new Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules military transport aircraft.

As reported by the government-run Philippine News Agency, the deal is estimated to be approximately PHP22.2 billion (US$390 million), which is less than the initially planned purchase of five aircraft. The original budget for the acquisition through a direct commercial sale was PHP37 billion.

The acquisition of the C-130Js for the Philippine Air Force (PAF) started in 2021 ‘as part of the Second Horizon of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program’, as noted

