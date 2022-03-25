DSA 2022: Philippines bolsters transport aircraft fleet

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has on order a trio of C295W medium-lift transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space. The first aircraft began its delivery flight from Spain last week.

This particular C295W, with tail number ‘204’, was spotted landing at Luqa Airport in Malta during its ferry flight on 22 March. It continued on to the Philippines via the Middle East.

This aircraft was supposed to have been delivered to the PAF last December, but tighter controls on air travel because of COVID-19 may have caused the delay. This C295W was first spotted at the Spanish factory in September 2021.

The PAF already has four C295M aircraft in service (three for transport tasks and one for VIP transportation), with the C295W easily distinguished visually by its winglets. All are or will be operated by the 220th Airlift Wing.

The value of the contract is believed to be PHP5.289 billion ($101 million). It is unclear when the purchase contract was signed, but initial funding was released in November 2020. Competing against the C295W for the deal was the CN-235-220 from PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI).

The C295 fleet’s ability to carry pallets is useful, relieving some tasks from the PAF’s heavily used C-130 transport fleet. The PAF actually plans to buy five C-130J-30 Hercules with a budget of PHP37 billion via a direct commercial sale, with Lockheed Martin responding to an RfI issued in late 2019.

In September last year, the Philippine House of Representatives approved five new C-130J-30s, with a down payment of PHP5.5 billion appearing in the 2022 budget. Former PAF chief Lt Gen Allen Paredes said the planes were needed for ‘disaster response, overseas foreign worker repatriation and troop deployment’.

The PAF relies on an older fleet of C-130s obtained second-hand. In fact, the last time the Philippines purchased brand new Hercules was in 1976-77, when four C-130Hs were obtained.

One of two C-130T aircraft (tail number ‘5011’) received from the US in 2016 was refurbished in Portugal, and returned home to the Philippines in October 2021. The first C-130T received the same treatment in 2020.

This is the first refurbished C-130H of the Philippines, which tragically crashed just months after being inducted. (Photo: Hetzark Segundo RPLL, Wikimedia)

Through the Excess Defense Article (EDA) programme, the US is providing two refurbished C-130Hs to the Philippines, with Washington DC paying about 36% of the costs. The PAF commissioned the first C-130H (tail number ‘5125’; previously an MC-130W Combat Spear special operations aircraft in the USAF) on 18 February 2021. Tragically, it crashed in Jolo, Sulu on 4 July the same year, with 53 people killed.

Earlier, on 4 June 2021, the US DoD awarded a ceiling $24.99 million contract to Tyonek Services Overhaul Facility to regenerate the second C-130H from surplus US stocks. This work conducted in Waco, Texas is expected to be completed by December.

Unfortunately, though, the Philippines has made zero headway in its ambition to buy two maritime patrol aircraft. Manila launched this effort in 2013, but a number of bids have failed.

Given the abysmal failure rate, the Philippines will probably approach vendors directly as part of a negotiated procurement, and PTDI in Indonesia is sweetening its offer of the CN-235-220 MPA with promises to work with local Philippine industry.

Other contenders for this long-range maritime patrol aircraft requirement are likely to include Airbus Defence and Space, Leonardo and Saab.

Regardless, the PAF has already built a new hangar at Edwin Andrews Air Base in Zamboanga City for its future maritime patrol aircraft. New facilities will also be constructed at Fernando Air Base in Batangas, and Antonio Bautista Air Base in Palawan for these patrol assets.