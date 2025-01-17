Philippines grows its S-70i fleet with 10 new deliveries

Lockheed Martin has announced that it made a total of 10 S-70i Black Hawk helicopter deliveries over 2024: five in June 2024 and five in December 2024.

The contract, signed in 2022, stated that the Philippine Air Force (PAF) would take delivery of 32 aircraft from Lockheed Martin’s subsidiary PZL Mielec. It would expand the PAF’s existing fleet of 15 S-70i Black Hawk helicopters to 47, boosting its operational capacity.

The remaining 22 aircraft will be delivered over the next two years, according to Lockheed Martin. As noted on Shephard Defence Insight, the deal for the PAF is estimated to be worth some PHP32 billion ($624 million).

Lockheed Martin also boosted its presence in the region, when it appointed Asian Aerospace as the reseller of spare parts for the Black Hawk helicopter in the Philippines.

S-70i helicopters are in service with Brunei, Chile, Columbia, Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Türkiye and it has also been ordered by the US. Almost 200 have been ordered and more than a quarter of those delivered.

