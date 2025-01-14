Pentagon approves $100 million Bell 412 sale to Zambia
The US State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the Republic of Zambia for Bell 412 helicopters at an estimated cost of US$100 million.
Zambia has asked to buy the medium-lift transport helicopter primarily to conduct peacekeeping, regional security, humanitarian aid and disaster response missions over long distances and in all weather conditions.
The contract also includes requests for qualification and transition training for pilots and maintainers, ground support equipment and contractor field support.
The purchase of the helicopters would be facilitated by a combination of foreign military funds and Zambian national funds, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).
Bell will be the principal contract for the sale, based in Fort Worth, Texas. The sale will also, according to the DSCA, help to “improve the security of an important partner that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in South Central Africa”.
Zambia already operates eight Bell 412 helicopters in its air forces’ fleet, having announced an $80 million grant with the United States in September 2023 for four helicopters. At the time, grant covered three years of service, parts and training.
The Zambian Air Force also reportedly introduced two Bell 412EP helicopters into its fleet, from this order, in March 2024.
