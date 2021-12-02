Pakistan’s Shahpar II UCAV breaks cover

Pakistani firm Global Defence and Industrial Solutions (GIDS) unveiled an armed version of its Shahpar II UAV at the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) from 29 November till 2 December.

The Shahpar II MALE-class aircraft is Pakistan’s first medium-range UCAV, and it allegedly uses only indigenous components except for the engine and tyres. In late November, GIDS also aired a promotional video showing it firing an air-to-ground missile at a moving target.

The canard pusher airframe widely uses composites to reduce weight, and it has canard foreplanes plus vertical winglets to improve endurance in the air. A pusher turboprop drives the …