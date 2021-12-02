Pakistan’s Shahpar II UCAV breaks cover

Bangladesh Army seeks attack helicopters
There are requirements for new helicopters in all three armed services in Bangladesh.
Pakistani firm Global Defence and Industrial Solutions (GIDS) unveiled an armed version of its Shahpar II UAV at the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) from 29 November till 2 December.
The Shahpar II MALE-class aircraft is Pakistan’s first medium-range UCAV, and it allegedly uses only indigenous components except for the engine and tyres. In late November, GIDS also aired a promotional video showing it firing an air-to-ground missile at a moving target.
The canard pusher airframe widely uses composites to reduce weight, and it has canard foreplanes plus vertical winglets to improve endurance in the air. A pusher turboprop drives the …
Australia received more F-35As in November, just as the RAAF farewelled its F/A-18A/B fleet.
Northrop Grumman is to deliver full-rate production AGM-88 air-launched missiles for the USN and FMS customer Germany.
TRD in Singapore is riding the crest of a wave of demand for C-UAS solutions.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense and the US Navy tested the new StormBreaker missile, demonstrating network capabilities with the F/A-18F Super Hornet.
A total of 12 Rafale F3R fighters — plus a simulator, training services and support equipment — will be delivered to Croatia by Q1 2025.