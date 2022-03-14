Pakistan receives a first batch of J-10 fighters

Australian Army selects Integrator as next tactical UAV
A winner has been declared for the Australian Army's quest to find a new tactical UAV to replace the Shadow 200.
The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) held a ceremony to receive its first six J-10C fighters, confirmed to be of J-10CE nomenclature, on 11 March. These aircraft were purchased from China.
The two-tone grey-painted aircraft, with serial numbers ‘22-101’ to ‘22-106’, touched down at Minhas Air Base in Kamra, Punjab Province on 4 March. They were formally inducted a week later, with Prime Minister Imran Khan in attendance.
More J-10Cs will likely arrive in the coming days. Indeed, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said in a press conference on 29 December 2021 that 25 J-10s would be inducted in time
The JASDF's new Global Hawks will be able to monitor North Korean missile launch preparations and be useful in the wake of natural disasters.
Egypt is still on track to receive 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft via the FMS programme after the US Senate voted against a proposal to block the deal.
India hopes to have the AMCA fighter in the hands of the air force by around 2035.
Have the Russian Aerospace Forces thrown the Su-57 into the war against Ukraine?
The Philippines has at last got its hands on its first new attack helicopters.