Norwegian F-35As to carry Joint Strike Missile

RN Wildcat fires Martlet for first time on operations
RN Wildcat helicopters can carry up to 20 Martlet missiles for use against stationary and moving targets.
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace announced on 21 October that it will arm the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF) fleet of F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft with the Joint Strike Missile (JSM), under a NOK3.95 billion ($473 million) contract.
The JSM is currently being adapted by Japan and Norway and can be stored internally by F-35As for anti-ship and land-attack missions.
The RNoAF Norwegian Air Force operates 22 F-35As with another 30 on order.
Kongsberg noted that its partnership with the Norwegian Armed Forces and Norwegian Defence Research Establishment in defining, developing and testing JSM ‘has been [a] critical factor in developing a missile with such advanced capabilities’.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the JSM is a multirole version of the Kongsberg/Raytheon Naval Strike Missile. It has a 230kg HE blast-fragmentation warhead with a range of between 185-555km, depending on profile.
In July 2021, BAE Systems obtained a contract to support JSM with stealth technologies such as radar-absorbing material.
