Norway ups defence spend for Ukraine including $50 million for drones
Norway has announced plans to provide a further NOK3.5 billion (US$312 million) for the procurement of military equipment for Ukraine, from the Ukrainian defence industry. It also plans to provide NOK600 million (US$53.9 million) for the procurement of various drones and the development of drone technology for the Ukrainian armed forces.
“By purchasing military equipment directly from Ukraine, we are helping to increase the country’s production capacity, which is a crucial component of our military support,” said Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
In January 2025, Norway announced that it was donating NOK 700 million to a multinational initiative – funds that would partly go towards procuring drones for Ukraine. In February, Norway became a member of the Drone Capability Coalition for Ukraine, led by Latvia and the UK. The NOK600 million announced this month will reportedly be in addition to the amount announced in January.
“Norway is already contributing significantly to the acquisition and development of drones, and we see it as natural for Norway to also become a member of the drone coalition that has been established," said Norway Minister of Defense Tore O Sandvik.
Norway joins Sweden as the second Scandinavian country to announce additional support for Ukraine in 2025. The latter country recently announced a SEK1.2 billion (US$112 million) donation for air defence systems to Ukraine. It also plans to increase defence cooperation with Denmark, with proposals from Norway and Denmark to be released in May 2025.
The proposals will reportedly look at building on its Nordic cooperation within the framework of NATO, and “investigating opportunities for stronger industrial ties to support our own defence sectors and our continued commitment to Ukraine”.
More from Air Warfare
-
Raytheon completes flight test on AI-powered radar system for fourth-generation aircraft
The radar uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to quickly process data, process and prioritise threats.
-
Germany signs $15 million deal for Black Hornet 4 nano-drones
Teledyne FLIR Defense has delivered more than 33,000 Black Hornet uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV)s to 45 countries and are being used Ukrainian forces in the war against Russia.
-
Tiltrotor: The Long-Range Maneuver Solution
If competition turns to conflict, the United States, along with its allies and partners, must be prepared to confront peer and near-peer competitors capable of achieving parity in military capability.
-
IDEX 2025: Aselsan plans further electro-optic systems’ flight tests for 2025
Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol confirmed that the tests for its TOYGUN and KARAT products would take place on a UAV platform as efforts continue to progress its “challenging” technology roadmap into 2025 and 2026.
-
Havelsan launches new ISR UAV
Bulut is a new uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) and is the first of a few “different versions” being worked on by the company, building on the launch and operation of its first UAV, Baha.