Norway to contribute F-35s and NASAMS air defence to Poland

Norway has announced that it will take up air defence responsibilities in Poland, safeguarding the airspace above the airport in Rzeszów, Poland. It will send around 100 troops, NASAMS air defence systems and F-35A fighter jets its Ministry of Defence said on 2 December.

The country will take up this responsibility in early December 2024 until Easter, when various other NATO nations will swap out to provide Poland with protection.

“Norway contributes to ensuring that aid to Ukraine reaches its destination, allowing Ukraine to continue its fight for freedom,” said Norway Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated the value of air defence, and the Norwegian contribution in Poland is highly appreciated,” he added. “We are doing this primarily for Ukraine and Poland, but it also shows that we stand by our commitments within NATO.”

In June 2024, Norway gained approval for a US$1.9 billion purchase of AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs, for use with NASAMs as well as possibly with its fleet of F-35As. According to Shephard Defence Insight, Norway purchased 52 F-35As through a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) in 2008 for $11.2 billion – initially for 40 with the addition of a further 12 options.

