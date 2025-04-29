Norway receives final F-35 aircraft and unveils first Joint Strike Missile delivery

Norway has made strides in its defence equipment, with the country announcing that all of 52 of its F-35A aircraft had been delivered and unveiled that the country had received its first JSM from Kongsberg.

For the F-35 aircraft, construction is already underway on a maintenance facility at Rygge Air Base. According to Norway’s Minister of Defence, Tore Sandvik, work will now also begin to stockpile the JSM missiles at Ørland Air Base.

Kongsberg first confirmed an order to arm Norwegian F-35 aircraft with the JSM in October 2021, under a NOK3.95 billion (US$473 million) contract. The JSM will