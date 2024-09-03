Norway awards contract for Bell 412 helicopter modification

The Norwegian Armed Forces has signed a contract to upgrade its fleet of Bell 412 helicopters with modifications, rather than rebuilds or replacement technology.

The contract was signed between the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NMDA) and supplier Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) who will provide the modification design via Patria for the fleet of Bell 412 helicopters which has served the nation for 35 years.

The move to modify at least half of the 18-strong helicopter fleet has been in the pipeline since at least 2023. It will be expected to keep the Bell 412 helicopters flying for at least another 15 years beyond 2025 when the remodelling will be expected to be complete.

That additional lifespan will take the helicopters beyond their initial expected operational lifespan of 50 years.

The decision went against the advice of General Erik Kristoffersen, chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces, who believed the helicopters should be phased out at the end of their expected operational life cycle.

The new modifications will be aimed at keeping the Norwegian Armed Forces’ helicopter fleet going until modern replacement aircraft can be procured. It is not yet clear when the Norwegian Armed Forces expects that procurement to come, but the aim of extending the fleet’s life by 15 years indicates potential timelines for that replacement programme.

Defence contractor Patria was selected to provide the modification design, a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC), working as a subcontractor for KAMS.

The modifications will take place in two phases. The first phase, which has now been agreed upon, will upgrade and update the helicopters’ civil communications and navigation systems.

Norway’s minister of defence Bjørn Arild Gram said the modifications were a way of ensuring Norway retained its helicopter coverage until more modern replacement aircraft become available and cost-effective.

“The Norwegian government has arranged for an increase in helicopter capacity in the long-term plan,” commented Gram. “By upgrading the Bell 412, we now ensure helicopter readiness until the new helicopters are in place, so that the Armed Forces will have better operational capacity during the transition period.”

Bell 412 Replacement Forecast (18)