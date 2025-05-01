To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Northrop Grumman’s completes flight tests of new EW system for F-16s

Northrop Grumman’s completes flight tests of new EW system for F-16s

1st May 2025 - 13:56 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

Northrop Grumman’s IVEWS underwent flight tests on two F-16 Block 50 aircraft. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

The two aircraft flew more than 70 sorties in seven months and tested the system in various conditions and mission scenarios.

The US Air Force (USAF) has completed its Operational Assessment flight tests of Northrop Grumman's AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) on two F-16 Block 50 aircraft.

The IVEWS first started flight tests in 2024, where it was installed on two F-16 Block 50 aircraft. Tests were conducted over a seven-month timeframe at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. According to the USAF, the team conducted more than 70 flights and over 100 flying hours in that time.

The sorties covered a range of different environmental conditions and mission scenarios, including

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us