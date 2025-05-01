Northrop Grumman’s completes flight tests of new EW system for F-16s

The US Air Force (USAF) has completed its Operational Assessment flight tests of Northrop Grumman's AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) on two F-16 Block 50 aircraft.

The IVEWS first started flight tests in 2024, where it was installed on two F-16 Block 50 aircraft. Tests were conducted over a seven-month timeframe at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. According to the USAF, the team conducted more than 70 flights and over 100 flying hours in that time.

The sorties covered a range of different environmental conditions and mission scenarios, including