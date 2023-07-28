To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Northrop Grumman says no to prime role on US Air Force NGAD fighter programme

28th July 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The USAF announced in May that the Department of the Air Force had begun soliciting proposals for the Next-Generation Air Dominance programme. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

'We're not planning to respond to the NGAD request for proposal as the prime,' Northrop Grumman's CEO said, revealing the company's decision to opt out of heading up the USAF's Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme.

Northrop Grumman will not compete as a prime contractor on the USAF’s Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter programme but holds open the possibility to bid for the complementary loyal wingman and separate USN sixth-generation fighter, company CEO Kathy Warden said on 27 July.

‘We have notified the US Air Force that we’re not planning to respond to the NGAD RfP [Request for Proposals] as the prime,’ she said during a Q2 earnings call.

After years of speculation, in May, the USAF announced that the Department of the Air Force had begun soliciting proposals for the programme. It also confirmed that

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

