Northrop Grumman says no to prime role on US Air Force NGAD fighter programme

Northrop Grumman will not compete as a prime contractor on the USAF’s Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter programme but holds open the possibility to bid for the complementary loyal wingman and separate USN sixth-generation fighter, company CEO Kathy Warden said on 27 July.

‘We have notified the US Air Force that we’re not planning to respond to the NGAD RfP [Request for Proposals] as the prime,’ she said during a Q2 earnings call.

After years of speculation, in May, the USAF announced that the Department of the Air Force had begun soliciting proposals for the programme. It also confirmed that