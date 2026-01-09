To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Northrop Grumman and Kratos team up to develop US Marine Corps CCA

9th January 2026 - 13:14 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Kratos’ XQ-58 Valkyrie UAS has been flown by the USMC. (Photo: US Marine Corps)

Northrop Grumman will provide the autonomy software for the USMC loyal wingman, which will be integrated into Kratos’ XQ-58 Valkyrie uncrewed aerial system.

Northrop Grumman and Kratos Defense will work together to deliver drone loyal wingmen for the US Marine Corps (USMC) under its Marine Air-Ground Task Force Uncrewed Expeditionary Tactical Aircraft (MUX TACAIR) programme.

The award, with an initial value of US$231 million, will combine Northrop’s autonomous uncrewed capabilities and mission system expertise with Kratos’ Valkyrie uncrewed aerial system (UAS) to work alongside crewed fighter aircraft.

The selection of the XQ-58A Valkyrie as the USMC’s first CCA was first announced in August 2025. 

Steve Fendley, president Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said: “The integration of the Kratos Valkyrie aircraft system configured with the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us