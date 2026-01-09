Northrop Grumman and Kratos team up to develop US Marine Corps CCA

Northrop Grumman and Kratos Defense will work together to deliver drone loyal wingmen for the US Marine Corps (USMC) under its Marine Air-Ground Task Force Uncrewed Expeditionary Tactical Aircraft (MUX TACAIR) programme.

The award, with an initial value of US$231 million, will combine Northrop’s autonomous uncrewed capabilities and mission system expertise with Kratos’ Valkyrie uncrewed aerial system (UAS) to work alongside crewed fighter aircraft.

The selection of the XQ-58A Valkyrie as the USMC’s first CCA was first announced in August 2025.

Steve Fendley, president Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said: “The integration of the Kratos Valkyrie aircraft system configured with the