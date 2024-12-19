Northrop gets $3.5 billion contract to integrate mission systems for E-6B successor

The US Navy has announced that it has awarded Northrop Grumman a US$3.5 billion contract to conduct the mission-systems integration for the E-130J, the successor to the E-6B Mercury, for the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) strategic communications relay mission.

Northrop Grumman will serve as the primary contractor to integrate the mission systems into the Lockheed Martin-built C-130J-30 aircraft. The contract is for three engineering development models and options for up to three system demonstration test articles – up to six aircraft in the first lot of production.

Based on the C-130J Super Hercules airframe, the platform will provide connectivity between senior commanders and nuclear ballistic missile submarines.

Lockheed Martin began production of the first E-130J aircraft in November 2024, and it is scheduled for delivery in 2026. Two more will reportedly follow in 2027 and 2028.

“Our TACAMO mission is foundational to our nation’s nuclear Triad,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. “The E-130J will carry on the proud legacy of Navy TACAMO aircraft and keep our nation safe.”

Jane Bishop, vice president and general manager, global surveillance division, Northrop Grumman added: “Our performance on Navy programs like the E-2D and E-6B prove we deliver on what we promise, and we will bring this expertise in helping the Navy deliver the E-130J on time and optimized for this strategically important mission.”

