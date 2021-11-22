Niger becomes first export customer for Hürkus

Taiwan’s first wing of F-16Vs begins operations
Taiwan has commissioned its first unit of upgraded F-16 fighters that were modernised under the Peace Phoenix Rising programme.
The Directorate of Communications, a Turkish government agency, confirmed on 19 November that Hürkus aircraft are being sold to Niger.
In a conversation with his Nigerien counterpart Mohamed Bazoum, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that ‘TB2 drones, Hürkus aircraft, and armoured vehicles that Niger would procure from Turkey would strengthen its military and security forces’.
It is unknown how many aircraft Niger will procure and cost details of the export deal are undisclosed, but the transaction was announced on 11 November by Turkish Aerospace CEO Temel Kotil in an interview with TV channel CNN Turk.
Kotil said that the first Hürkus-B trainer will be delivered to Niger by mid-2022 but he did not specify if the Hürkus-A civilian aircraft and Hürkus-C light attack aircraft have also been sold to the African country. However, Kotil did say in April 2021 that an unnamed country was close to signing a deal for Hürkus-C.
The agreement between Niger and Turkey can be seen as the fruit of an African tour made by Erdogan in October 2021, after which Nigeria ordered a pair of new OPVs from Dearsan.
Just as significant is the fact that the Hürkus deal with Niger is the first overseas sale of Turkish-made fixed-wing aircraft since the 1940s.
Taiwan has commissioned its first unit of upgraded F-16 fighters that were modernised under the Peace Phoenix Rising programme.
Industry sources suspect that South Korea will increase its follow-on AEW&C aircraft buy to four units.
The Indonesian MoD placed an order for two A400M aircraft in multirole tanker and transport configuration, according to the Airbus announcement on 18 November 2021.
A planned $23 billion FMS package for the UAE has still not been fully approved, 12 months after it was first proposed.
Northrop Grumman’s platform-agnostic AN/ASQ-236 Dragon’s Eye Pod achieves first flight on an operational F-16.
As well as finally ordering the A400M, an aircraft Indonesia has been contemplating for some time, the Asian country has agreed to continue financing the KF-21 fighter programme.