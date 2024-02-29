NHIndustries to boost NH90 support as parts from Australian MRH90s return to Europe
NHIndustries (NHI) has said it expected to begin receiving parts and subsystems salvaged from decommissioned Australian MRH90 Taipan helicopters by the middle of 2024 as part of efforts by the company to strengthen its logistical support system for other users.
The company has begun the tear down of the 47 Australian helicopters, a version of the NH90, as part of a ‘buy back’ effort which will see spare parts returned to Europe excluding airframes and other larger segments.
Approximately 515 NH90s have been delivered and a further 90 have still to be delivered, with 14 countries operating the 24 variants. The company said it believed
