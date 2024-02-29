To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • NHIndustries to boost NH90 support as parts from Australian MRH90s return to Europe

29th February 2024 - 16:41 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The Australian Defence Force has removed its MRH90s from service. (Photo: RAN)

In October 2024, Australia announced it was standing down its version of the NH90, the MRH90. NHIndustries has been using the opportunity to salvage systems from the aircraft and boost it supply stocks for other users.

NHIndustries (NHI) has said it expected to begin receiving parts and subsystems salvaged from decommissioned Australian MRH90 Taipan helicopters by the middle of 2024 as part of efforts by the company to strengthen its logistical support system for other users.

The company has begun the tear down of the 47 Australian helicopters, a version of the NH90, as part of a ‘buy back’ effort which will see spare parts returned to Europe excluding airframes and other larger segments.

Approximately 515 NH90s have been delivered and a further 90 have still to be delivered, with 14 countries operating the 24 variants. The company said it believed

