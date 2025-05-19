To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Next generation jammers ordered for Royal Australian Air Force and US Navy Growlers

Next generation jammers ordered for Royal Australian Air Force and US Navy Growlers

19th May 2025 - 10:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

AN/ALQ-249 NGJ-MB pod on a USN EA-18G Growler (Photo: Raytheon)

The order includes jammers for Australian EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft follows an order for deployment on US Navy Growlers in December last year and an announcement in March that full-rate production was near.

The US Navy (USN) has placed a US$580 million follow-on order for AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer – Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) pods for use with Boeing EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft in use with the USN and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Under the contract, Raytheon will provide additional production NGJ-MB pod shipsets, including pods for the RAAF, as well as spares and support equipment.

The system is designed to target advanced radar threats, communications, data links and non-traditional radio frequency threats and consists of two pods containing active electronically scanned arrays that radiate in the mid-band frequency range.

