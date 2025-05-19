Next generation jammers ordered for Royal Australian Air Force and US Navy Growlers

The US Navy (USN) has placed a US$580 million follow-on order for AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer – Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) pods for use with Boeing EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft in use with the USN and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Under the contract, Raytheon will provide additional production NGJ-MB pod shipsets, including pods for the RAAF, as well as spares and support equipment.

The system is designed to target advanced radar threats, communications, data links and non-traditional radio frequency threats and consists of two pods containing active electronically scanned arrays that radiate in the mid-band frequency range.

