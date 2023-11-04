Newest generation AMRAAM missiles destined for Sweden

Swedish Air Force (SwAF) Gripens will be armed with the latest generation of Raytheon Technologies’ AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) under a US$605 million deal signed on 2 November.

The Scandinavian country requested to buy up to 250 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs and up to six AMRAAM guidance sections, as well as engineering and logistics support and associated equipment, all covered by a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) request approved in July.

Designated RB 99 AMRAAM in Swedish service, the missile will be deployed under JAS-39 Gripen multirole fighter aircraft. The SwAF has been using the missile for decades dating back to its JAS-37 Viggen fighters.

As an FMS procurement, the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) will purchase the missiles and supporting materials directly from the US government and Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) rather than from the manufacturer.

The sale will bring Sweden closer to its Western allies and improve interoperability as NATO membership moves nearer with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the country which had been an impediment to membership, saying he would try to help the process.

Erdogan said to reporters on 3 November: ‘We will try to facilitate the work [towards Sweden’s membership] as much as possible. We will try to show positive efforts as much as we can at this point, so long as our counterparts approach us positively.’

Saab will be exhibiting at Dubai Airshow from 13 to 17 November 2023.

Shephard's Dubai Airshow 2023 coverage is sponsored by: