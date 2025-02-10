Netherlands signs deal for eight PC-7 MKX training aircraft

The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced it has signed two contracts to purchase eight new PC-7 MKX training aircraft and four new simulators, upgrading its fleet for its elementary military pilot training.

According to the MoD, the first contract deals with the purchase of the aircraft and simulators, while the second deals with maintenance of the equipment over the first five years.

Currently, the Royal Netherlands Air Force trains its pilots using the Pilatus PC-7 training aircraft, of which it has 13 in its fleet. The MoD anticipates that these aircraft will be replaced by the PC-7 MKX type by the end of 2027.

The Royal Netherlands Air Force is the launch customer for the PC-7 MKX, although Pilatus is reportedly involved in “additional tenders” for this trainer. In January 2025, France signed a contract for 22 PC-7 MKX aircraft to train its cadets.

The MoD stated: “We have had a long and good relationship with Pilatus. With the contract signing for a state-of-the-art learning environment we are extending this partnership for another 30 years.”

Markus Bucher, CEO of Pilatus, commented: “We’re delighted to announce this contract for our new PC-7 MKX training system. This marks the beginning of a new era of basic flight training in the Netherlands, which – I am sure – will set a new standard that other air forces will seek to follow.”

