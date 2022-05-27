Netherlands acquires more AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles from US
The Netherlands has requested to buy 72 AIM-9X Block II Tactical Missiles, 43 AIM-9X Block II+ Missiles and one AIM-9X Block II+ Tactical Guidance Unit that will be added to a previously implemented case.
The original FMS case, valued at $16.8 million, included 23 AIM-9X Block II missiles.
This notification amounts to a total 95 AIM-9X Block II Missiles, 43 AIM-9X Block II+ missiles and one AIM-9X Block II+ Tactical Guidance Unit.
Also included are containers, software, technical assistance and other related logistical and programme support.
The sale will enable the Royal Netherlands Air Force to provide stronger support for the Netherlands’ air defence needs.
The Dutch Air Force already operates the AIM-9 Sidewinder, according to Shephard Defence Insight, the nation has ordered over 2000 of the AAM
The Air Force operates the AAM from its current fleet of 61 F-16s and 15 F-35s, with a total of 46 F-35s ordered by the nation.
