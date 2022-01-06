NAVAIR places additional order for F-35 services

F-35s on the assembly line. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Project engineering and logistics are included in the latest F-35 support order for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin has received an $8.24 million order from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in the US for services associated with the F-35 Lightning II aircraft programme.

The DoD noted on 5 January that the order provides programme management, delivery management, project engineering, and logistics support services ‘required to deliver air vehicle initial spares’ for F-35A, F-35B and F-35C production aircraft ordered by the USAF, USMC, USN and overseas customers (including FMS recipients).

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2022.