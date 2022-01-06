NAVAIR places additional order for F-35 services

Tensions flare as Morocco and Algeria consider new fighter jets
A new arms race is brewing in North Africa, as both Morocco and Algeria look to procure the most advanced fighter jets available.
Lockheed Martin has received an $8.24 million order from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in the US for services associated with the F-35 Lightning II aircraft programme.
The DoD noted on 5 January that the order provides programme management, delivery management, project engineering, and logistics support services ‘required to deliver air vehicle initial spares’ for F-35A, F-35B and F-35C production aircraft ordered by the USAF, USMC, USN and overseas customers (including FMS recipients).
Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2022.
A new arms race is brewing in North Africa, as both Morocco and Algeria look to procure the most advanced fighter jets available.
JF-17 Block III and J-10C fighters are joining the PAF this year.
USMC F-35Cs from VMFA-314 are aboard USS Abraham Lincoln.
Three nations, Algeria, Egypt and Indonesia, are reported to have pulled out of Su-35 fighter jet deals with Russia.
Boeing gains six-year deal for work on Japanese F-15J upgrade.
Two Russian media outlets have reported wildly differing information regarding Russia’s new S-550.