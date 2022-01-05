F-35Cs embark on maiden operational deployment

USS Abraham Lincoln, pictured on 3 January leaving San Diego. (Photo: USN/MC1 Robert S Price)

USMC F-35Cs from VMFA-314 are aboard USS Abraham Lincoln.

The USMC is deploying F-35C Lightning II aircraft operationally for the first time in a USN carrier strike group (CSG) that departed from San Diego on 3 January for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

F-35Cs from VMFA-314 (part of Carrier Air Wing 9) are aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. VMFA-314 declared FOC in July 2021.

In addition, USN CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotors from the VRM-30 fleet logistics squadron will also deploy for the first time.

The CSG also comprises the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Fitzgerald, USS Gridley, USS Sampson and USS Spruance.