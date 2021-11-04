NAVAIR orders Increment Three retrofits for Poseidon

CUV completes aerostat test support for US Navy
Carolina Unmanned Vehicles has completed test support for the US Navy’s future aerostat communication solution.
Boeing is performing a total of 24 Increment Three Block One retrofit modifications for the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, under a $13.54 million contract option from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in the US.
NAVAIR has also ordered 25 extra retrofit kits from Boeing for existing P8-As, the DoD announced on 1 November.
Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed in December 2023.
The acquisition strategy for the P-8A is designed to deliver baseline capabilities in three increments.
Increment Three comprises four Engineering Change Proposals (ECP); according to the DoD, the final ECP is ‘on track’ to be fielded in FY2025, to provide ‘critical ASW Signals Intelligence (ASW SIGINT), Higher than Secret (HTS) processing, enhanced track management (Minotaur) and an Enhanced Multi-static Active Coherent (MAC-E) ASW capability’.
Following years of development, the IMDO, Israeli Air Force and ELTA began inflation of one of the world’s largest aerostats.
Hindustan Aeronautics will upgrade Indian maritime patrol aircraft and provide LUH rotary-wing platforms.
A new contract modification sees Dyncorp carry on maintenance and logistics work for USN test aircraft.
Xian is again flight testing an AEW aircraft for Chinese carrier operations, while production of Y-20 transport and tanker aircraft continues apace.
China's military aviation industry continues to pump out new aircraft, including the long-expected appearance of a carrier stealth fighter.