NAVAIR expands F-35 Block 4 development effort

22nd October 2021 - 09:50 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron taxis on the runway on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, on 19 October 2021. (Photo: USAF/Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong)

NAVAIR awards Lockheed Martin a contract to support flight tests and capabilities for the most advanced version of the F-35.

Lockheed Martin is to provide non-recurring engineering, detailed aircraft modification execution planning and technical data packages in support of modifications to the US F-35 Lightning II developmental test fleet.

A maximum $206.83 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), announced by the DoD on 20 October, adds scope to support flight tests for the F-35 developmental test fleet and for capabilities delivered in the F-35 Block 4 effort in support of the Joint Strike Fighter programme for the USAF, USMC, USN and non-DOD participants.

Lockheed Martin will fulfil the contract by December 2025. Work will be carried out at three US locations: Fort Worth, Texas (60%), Patuxent River, Maryland (20%) and Edwards Air Force Base, California (20%).

