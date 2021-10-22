NAVAIR expands F-35 Block 4 development effort

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron taxis on the runway on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, on 19 October 2021. (Photo: USAF/Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong)

NAVAIR awards Lockheed Martin a contract to support flight tests and capabilities for the most advanced version of the F-35.