NAVAIR expands F-35 Block 4 development effort

Turkish Navy receives the first domestically produced Aksungur UAV
Turkish Navy has received its first Aksungur UAV, which achieved an important milestone in August when it reached 1,000 flight hours.
Lockheed Martin is to provide non-recurring engineering, detailed aircraft modification execution planning and technical data packages in support of modifications to the US F-35 Lightning II developmental test fleet.
A maximum $206.83 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), announced by the DoD on 20 October, adds scope to support flight tests for the F-35 developmental test fleet and for capabilities delivered in the F-35 Block 4 effort in support of the Joint Strike Fighter programme for the USAF, USMC, USN and non-DOD participants.
Lockheed Martin will fulfil the contract by December 2025. Work will be carried out at three US locations: Fort Worth, Texas (60%), Patuxent River, Maryland (20%) and Edwards Air Force Base, California (20%).
Marine Corps used a ‘try before you buy’ approach with a pair of MQ-9A Reapers.
South Korea is one of the leading innovators in UAVs in Asia, with different concepts on display at Seoul ADEX 2021.
Future basic trainers, modern fighters and manned-unmanned teaming concepts were centre stage at Seoul ADEX 2021.
The first Arriel 2E engine assembled in Texas has been delivered to Airbus.
In its pursuit of greater military self-reliance, Thailand has created a new naval UAV.