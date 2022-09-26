To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NAVAIR awards major contract modification for F135 jet engine

26th September 2022 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Pratt & Whitney F135 engine pictured during accelerated mission testing in 2021. (Photo: USAF/Jill Pickett)

Latest modification increases the contract ceiling for the F135 engine in the F-35 fighter aircraft.

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has issued a $769.87 million contract modification to Raytheon Technologies and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines in support of F135 engine requirements for the USAF, USMC, USN, FMS customers and ‘non-Department of Defense participants’, the DoD announced on 23 September.

The modification increases the contract ceiling to procure spare parts for the F135 propulsion system that powers the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney will also supply support equipment and depot lay-in material for the F-135.

Related Articles

NAVAIR orders more Triton support from Northrop Grumman

NAVAIR awards annual F-35 engine sustainment contract

Australian F135 engine maintenance and upgrade depot reaches full capability

Work will be performed at seven US locations plus Bristol (UK) and Santa Isabel (Puerto Rico), for completion by December 2025.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the F135 delivers more than 40,000lb of thrust and is one of the most advanced engines in the world.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us