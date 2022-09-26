NAVAIR awards major contract modification for F135 jet engine
Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has issued a $769.87 million contract modification to Raytheon Technologies and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines in support of F135 engine requirements for the USAF, USMC, USN, FMS customers and ‘non-Department of Defense participants’, the DoD announced on 23 September.
The modification increases the contract ceiling to procure spare parts for the F135 propulsion system that powers the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.
Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney will also supply support equipment and depot lay-in material for the F-135.
Work will be performed at seven US locations plus Bristol (UK) and Santa Isabel (Puerto Rico), for completion by December 2025.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the F135 delivers more than 40,000lb of thrust and is one of the most advanced engines in the world.
