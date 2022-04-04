To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NATO next-generation ISR plans take shape

4th April 2022 - 11:15 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

Using capabilities across all domains NATO hopes to get a much more complete and accurate ISR picture (Northrop Grumman)

As NATO's existing E-3A Sentry AWACS aircraft are set to retire in 2035, the alliance plans to introduce a new networked ISR capability across all domains.

NATO’s future surveillance capability is set to be radically different from its existing Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

The ageing 14 E-3A Sentry AWACS are set to be replaced by 2035 with a new system-of-systems that will include a mix of manned and unmanned airborne platforms networked with space, ground and maritime assets. These will be introduced under the Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC) project.

Due to the complexity of AFSC, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has awarded three separate industry teams a €15.5 million ($17.08 million) contract each for the Risk Reduction and Feasibility Studies

