NATO next-generation ISR plans take shape

NATO’s future surveillance capability is set to be radically different from its existing Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

The ageing 14 E-3A Sentry AWACS are set to be replaced by 2035 with a new system-of-systems that will include a mix of manned and unmanned airborne platforms networked with space, ground and maritime assets. These will be introduced under the Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC) project.

Due to the complexity of AFSC, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has awarded three separate industry teams a €15.5 million ($17.08 million) contract each for the Risk Reduction and Feasibility Studies