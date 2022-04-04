NATO next-generation ISR plans take shape

Australia axes its Reapers in surprise cancellation
Reigniting emotions from the cancellation of its submarine programme last year, Australia has now done much the same with its planned Reaper buy from the US.
NATO’s future surveillance capability is set to be radically different from its existing Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.
The ageing 14 E-3A Sentry AWACS are set to be replaced by 2035 with a new system-of-systems that will include a mix of manned and unmanned airborne platforms networked with space, ground and maritime assets. These will be introduced under the Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC) project.
Due to the complexity of AFSC, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has awarded three separate industry teams a €15.5 million ($17.08 million) contract each for the Risk Reduction and Feasibility Studies
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Reigniting emotions from the cancellation of its submarine programme last year, Australia has now done much the same with its planned Reaper buy from the US.
Leonardo is providing a C-27J aircraft under a government-to-government agreement between Italy and Slovenia.
India claims the war in Ukraine will not adversely impact its Su-30MKI, a backbone fighter, but that remains to be seen.
Autonomous UAS swarms will be used by the UK MoD for surveillance, with the capability to fly and monitor for up to eight hours.
Even if it is unsuccessful in bids for MALE UAV and light combat/trainer aircraft programmes, Turkish Aerospace (TAI) executives confirmed to Shephard that the company aims to build ‘long-term relationships’ in Malaysia.
Malaysia's constrained finances are hindering new helicopter procurements, but one Malaysian-based company is hoping to get involved.