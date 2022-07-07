Myanmar receives first Su-30SME fighters from Russia
The Myanmar Air Force received its first pair of twin-engine Su-30SME fighters from Russia in March this year, according to local press reports.
These Su-30SME fighters had been ordered from Moscow in January 2018 during a visit by Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu. These fighters now constitute the air force’s most advanced combat aircraft.
The new aircraft are based at Naypyidaw Air Base, where Russian pilots and technicians have also been spotted. These personnel stationed in Naypyidaw and Mandalay provide technical assistance throughout the aircraft’s warranty period.
Naypyidaw is situated in central Myanmar, meaning that the new aircraft can quickly
