To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Myanmar receives first Su-30SME fighters from Russia

7th July 2022 - 01:03 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

This is an Su-30SME in Russian markings, the same kind of aircraft that Myanmar has begun receiving. (Rosoboronexport)

New Su-30SME fighters from Russia began trickling into Myanmar earlier this year.

The Myanmar Air Force received its first pair of twin-engine Su-30SME fighters from Russia in March this year, according to local press reports.

These Su-30SME fighters had been ordered from Moscow in January 2018 during a visit by Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu. These fighters now constitute the air force’s most advanced combat aircraft.

The new aircraft are based at Naypyidaw Air Base, where Russian pilots and technicians have also been spotted. These personnel stationed in Naypyidaw and Mandalay provide technical assistance throughout the aircraft’s warranty period.

Naypyidaw is situated in central Myanmar, meaning that the new aircraft can quickly

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us