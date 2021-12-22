Myanmar commissions potpourri of aircraft types

The Myanmar Air Force marked its 74th anniversary on 15 December by formally inducting 17 aircraft in a ceremony at Mandalay-Meiktila Air Base.

The Tatmadaw commissioned six Yak-130 and six K-8W trainer jet/light fighters, a single ATR 72-600 medium transport aircraft, two Y-12 light transports and two AS365N2 Dauphin helicopters.

Maj Gen Soe Aung, commander of the Flying Training Base, declared the aircraft commissioned. The de facto national leader Snr Gen Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, was present at the ceremony.

On the same day, an MTX-1A basic trainer aircraft was flown in an aerial parade, …