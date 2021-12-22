Myanmar commissions potpourri of aircraft types

FCAS partners set to fly loyal wingman demonstrator in 2022
Among key priorities for the UK led FCAS programme in 2022 is a loyal wingman or adjunct demonstrator that will include participation from international partners.
The Myanmar Air Force marked its 74th anniversary on 15 December by formally inducting 17 aircraft in a ceremony at Mandalay-Meiktila Air Base.
The Tatmadaw commissioned six Yak-130 and six K-8W trainer jet/light fighters, a single ATR 72-600 medium transport aircraft, two Y-12 light transports and two AS365N2 Dauphin helicopters.
Maj Gen Soe Aung, commander of the Flying Training Base, declared the aircraft commissioned. The de facto national leader Snr Gen Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, was present at the ceremony.
On the same day, an MTX-1A basic trainer aircraft was flown in an aerial parade, …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Among key priorities for the UK led FCAS programme in 2022 is a loyal wingman or adjunct demonstrator that will include participation from international partners.
BEL benefits from a large contract to provide electronic components for the Indian Air Force's Tejas fighter.
The German Bundeswehr has contracted Vincorion to join the effort to upgrade Quadriga Eurofighters.
The Missile Defense Agency has approved Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies' initial review for the Next Generation Interceptor program.
L3Harris is integrating a prototype weapon data link aboard JASSM.
The Royal Saudi Air Force is modernising its fleet of E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft to keep them in service until 2040.