Myanmar Air Force bolsters fleet with the commission of new aircraft
The Myanmar Air Force commissioned new aircraft during its annual Air Force Day event at Meitkila Air Base on 15 December 2022.
Among the types on static or flying display were two of six new Su-30SME fighters, six newly delivered Chinese-built FTC-2000G light fighters, and two Ka-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopters.
Other platforms unveiled included a new Y-8F-200 transport aircraft, a refurbished FT-7 trainer and four K-8W trainers. With the latter, the Myanmar Air Force now has at least 38 such airframes in service.
The addition of Su-30SMEs brings a new capability to the Myanmar Air Force, as does the
More from Air Warfare
-
US Air Force retires RC-26 reconnaissance aircraft
The US Air Force is retiring its fleet of RC-26Bs nationwide that provided law enforcement with observation support in counter-narcotics, counterinsurgency and homeland security missions.
-
UPDATED: Lockheed Martin clinches Canadian fighter replacement win
Yet another new customer is confirmed for the F-35A, as Canada finalises acquisition of the aircraft as a replacement for the CF-18 Hornet.
-
Colombia pauses negotiations again on Kfir fleet replacement
Funding problems and an expired government directive mean the Colombian Air Force will have to find ways to keep its ageing IAI Kfir fleet in service for longer.
-
Opinion: East meets West on Tempest
The announcement that Japan will join Italy and the UK in developing the Future Combat Air System indicates a new era of industry cooperation.
-
US F-15EX successfully tests new missile stations
The US Air Force has validated that weapons can be fired effectively and safely from the F-15EX’s new weapon stations, adding additional payload capacity to the aircraft.