  • Myanmar Air Force bolsters fleet with the commission of new aircraft

Myanmar Air Force bolsters fleet with the commission of new aircraft

10th January 2023 - 23:05 GMT | by Mrityunjoy Mazumdar in California

Lined up here are some of the new aircraft inducted by Myanmar on 15 December, the air force’s 75th anniversary. (Photo: Tatmadaw Information Team)

As part of its 75th anniversary, the Myanmar Air Force showed off a variety of new types of aircraft and helicopters.

The Myanmar Air Force commissioned new aircraft during its annual Air Force Day event at Meitkila Air Base on 15 December 2022.

Among the types on static or flying display were two of six new Su-30SME fighters, six newly delivered Chinese-built FTC-2000G light fighters, and two Ka-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

Other platforms unveiled included a new Y-8F-200 transport aircraft, a refurbished FT-7 trainer and four K-8W trainers. With the latter, the Myanmar Air Force now has at least 38 such airframes in service.

The addition of Su-30SMEs brings a new capability to the Myanmar Air Force, as does the

