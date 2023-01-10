Myanmar Air Force bolsters fleet with the commission of new aircraft

The Myanmar Air Force commissioned new aircraft during its annual Air Force Day event at Meitkila Air Base on 15 December 2022.

Among the types on static or flying display were two of six new Su-30SME fighters, six newly delivered Chinese-built FTC-2000G light fighters, and two Ka-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

Other platforms unveiled included a new Y-8F-200 transport aircraft, a refurbished FT-7 trainer and four K-8W trainers. With the latter, the Myanmar Air Force now has at least 38 such airframes in service.

The addition of Su-30SMEs brings a new capability to the Myanmar Air Force, as does the