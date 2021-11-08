Morocco receives Thales radar as part of milestone contract

India’s UCAV makes moves on the ground
India's march towards a stealthy UCAV continues, with a taxi test of a technology demonstrator occurring recently.
Thales delivered its 100th Ground Master (GM) radar, a Ground Master 400, to the Royal Moroccan Air Force in July 2021, under a contract signed in 2019.
The easy-to-deploy GM tactical radars have become a crucial asset for detecting threats at long range, up to 500km, and low altitudes.
Since its first delivery in 2010, the GM family of radars is constantly adapting to ever-evolving threats, in particular UAVs at low altitudes.
The radar’s digital architecture enables flexibility to innovate and anticipate new emerging challenges such as innovative algorithms mitigating the impact of wind turbines.
According to the company, the radar’s agility to adapt enabled the sale of over 24 GM radars in 2020 alone.
The long- and mid-range GM versions fit into compact 20ft containers with built-in lifting systems and offer excellent redeployment times.
Fixed versions are available for deployment as part of permanent air surveillance infrastructure to protect national airspace.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, GM400 is a network-enabled, digital, S-band full-Doppler radar which uses digital beam-forming, generating stacked beams for maximum time on target.
India's march towards a stealthy UCAV continues, with a taxi test of a technology demonstrator occurring recently.
French and Spanish companies sign teaming agreement during FEINDEF.
Potential FMS of AIM-120 AMRAAM would enhance the Saudi arsenal to meet the threat of cross-border missile attacks from Iran-backed rebels in Yemen.
Carolina Unmanned Vehicles has completed test support for the US Navy’s future aerostat communication solution.
Work continues on the final increment in the development of the P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.
Following years of development, the IMDO, Israeli Air Force and ELTA began inflation of one of the world’s largest aerostats.