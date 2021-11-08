Morocco receives Thales radar as part of milestone contract

The Ground Master radar family plays a critical role in air surveillance and defence worldwide.(Image: Thales)

Thales Ground Master family of radars celebrated a milestone in September 2021 as it achieved its 100th deployment worldwide.

Thales delivered its 100th Ground Master (GM) radar, a Ground Master 400, to the Royal Moroccan Air Force in July 2021, under a contract signed in 2019.

The easy-to-deploy GM tactical radars have become a crucial asset for detecting threats at long range, up to 500km, and low altitudes.

Since its first delivery in 2010, the GM family of radars is constantly adapting to ever-evolving threats, in particular UAVs at low altitudes.

The radar’s digital architecture enables flexibility to innovate and anticipate new emerging challenges such as innovative algorithms mitigating the impact of wind turbines.

According to the company, the radar’s agility to adapt enabled the sale of over 24 GM radars in 2020 alone.

The long- and mid-range GM versions fit into compact 20ft containers with built-in lifting systems and offer excellent redeployment times.

Fixed versions are available for deployment as part of permanent air surveillance infrastructure to protect national airspace.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, GM400 is a network-enabled, digital, S-band full-Doppler radar which uses digital beam-forming, generating stacked beams for maximum time on target.