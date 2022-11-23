To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

More E-2D Hawkeye aircraft arrive in Japan

23rd November 2022 - 01:23 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Japan recently received its fifth and sixth E-2D Hawkeye AEW aircraft. (Photo: USMC)

The US is continuing deliveries of E-2D Hawkeyes and KC-46A tankers to Japan.

An additional two E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) arrived by ship on 18 October, bringing to six the number of these aircraft completed for Japan to date.

The pair of Northrop Grumman aircraft (bearing numbers 475 and 476) crossed the Pacific Ocean aboard the Ocean Gladiator cargo ship. Wrapped in plastic shrink-wrap, they arrived at the port adjacent to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and were transferred to the base by road.

After their protective plastic had been removed, it could be seen that they bore USN markings. They will

