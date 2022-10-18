Moog selected to support US Armed Overwatch programme
L3Harris has selected Moog to provide its weapon stores management system (SMS) in support of the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Armed Overwatch Programme, the companies announced on 18 October.
The USSOCOM IDIQ contract is worth a maximum of $3 billion and includes the delivery of up to 75 crewed, fixed-wing aircraft to replace its U-28A (PC-12) fleet in service.
Moog’s SMS solution will be integrated on each aircraft to provide fire-control and mission-set capabilities.
The SMS solution has an enhanced store management computer (E-SMC), a stores interface unit (SIU), a remote power unit (RPU-6) and a dual rail launcher (DLR) for Hellfire missiles.
Moog claims its SMS enables rapid integration and future upgrades to the sensors, avionics and weapons that ensure value for future mission requirements in response to rapidly evolving threats.
