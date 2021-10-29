Modified Wily Coyote entices non-US users

China’s long-awaited twin-seat J-20 emerges
The appearance of a twin-seat J-20 indicates broader role for China's premier fighter aircraft.
Lockheed Martin-owned PZL Mielec and Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) displayed the M28 Special Operations Multi-Role Aircraft (SOMA) on 26 October in Poland, to coincide with the start of the GSOF Symposium Europe in Warsaw.
SOMA is a version of the MC-145B Wily Coyote light attack aircraft — itself derived from the C-145A Combat Coyote operated by USAF Special Operations Command (AFSOC) and one of five candidate solutions being evaluated by AFSOC in the Armed Overwatch programme.
The Polish-made variant is geared for sales to non-US SOF. SOMA therefore lacks some of the US SOF-specific sensors aboard the other versions. …
CROWN will make a significant contribution towards building European defence capability and ensuring industrial independence
Georgia Tech has received a contract to deliver its ARTS-V1 radar systems for training purposes from the US DoD.
More than a year after proposing a package of 20 Eurofighters for Spain under Project Halcon, Airbus still awaits a production contract.
Airbus has put forward new details about the company's involvement in the Franco-German Maritime Airborne Weapons System programme.
After years spent without securing A400M export business, Airbus is optimistic that an order from Kazakhstan will change the fortunes of the programme.