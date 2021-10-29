Modified Wily Coyote entices non-US users

Lockheed Martin-owned PZL Mielec and Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) displayed the M28 Special Operations Multi-Role Aircraft (SOMA) on 26 October in Poland, to coincide with the start of the GSOF Symposium Europe in Warsaw.

SOMA is a version of the MC-145B Wily Coyote light attack aircraft — itself derived from the C-145A Combat Coyote operated by USAF Special Operations Command (AFSOC) and one of five candidate solutions being evaluated by AFSOC in the Armed Overwatch programme.

The Polish-made variant is geared for sales to non-US SOF. SOMA therefore lacks some of the US SOF-specific sensors aboard the other versions. …