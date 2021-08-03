Military eyes potential uses for Baikal

Stingray set for carrier test
If it stays on track for IOC in 2025, the Stingray unmanned refuelling aircraft will have gone from contract to carrier in under seven years.
Flight tests of the LMS-901 Baikal light multipurpose aircraft are scheduled to begin in Russia before the end of 2021, after a prototype was seen for the first time during the MAKS-2021 aviation show near Moscow.
Deliveries to customers are scheduled to begin in 2023.
Baikal will replace the outdated but still widely used Antonov An-2, which first appeared in 1947 and remains in Russian military use. However, the main role for Baikal will be to improve accessibility in remote Russian regions with missions such as cargo transport, search and rescue and pilot training.
Baikal-Engineering LLC (a subsidiary of Ural ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
If it stays on track for IOC in 2025, the Stingray unmanned refuelling aircraft will have gone from contract to carrier in under seven years.
Horizon Aerospace Technologies has released BlackFish, a Sat Phone SIGINT system.
BAE Systems has announced its new advance APWS guidance kit for precision-guided rockets.
Hellenic Navy trials Camcopter S-100 UAS for a week.
India's pursuit of C-UAS solutions is haphazard, and more needs to be done to coordinate efforts and systems.
Leonardo completes the delivery of the first upgraded Lynx Mk95A to Montijo, Portugal