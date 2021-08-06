To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

MiG displays its aspirations but scepticism is justified

6th August 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan

Three prospective aircraft models on display at the MiG stand during MAKS-2021. (Photo: Michael Jerdev)

Two new fighters and a heavy UAV, displayed in model form by MiG Corporation at the MAKS-2021 event in late July, are unlikely to progress beyond the drawing board.

MiG Corporation demonstrated models of two new fighters and a heavy UAV last month at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon near Moscow.

The first model is named Light Multirole Aircraft and is a single-engine light fighter. The second and third models are combined into something that translates into English as the Prospective Carrier Aircraft Complex: one of the aircraft is a Prospective Multifunctional Carrier Fighter and the other is a Prospective Multifunctional Carrier UAV, based on a flying wing aerodynamic scheme.

No specification information was disclosed during MAKS-2021 but after the event finished on 25 July, a source in the ...

