MiG displays its aspirations but scepticism is justified

MiG Corporation demonstrated models of two new fighters and a heavy UAV last month at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon near Moscow.

The first model is named Light Multirole Aircraft and is a single-engine light fighter. The second and third models are combined into something that translates into English as the Prospective Carrier Aircraft Complex: one of the aircraft is a Prospective Multifunctional Carrier Fighter and the other is a Prospective Multifunctional Carrier UAV, based on a flying wing aerodynamic scheme.

No specification information was disclosed during MAKS-2021 but after the event finished on 25 July, a source in the ...