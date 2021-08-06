MiG displays its aspirations but scepticism is justified

Izdelie 350 adds punch to Ka-52M
The latest missile for the Ka-52M helicopter is designed to deal with hardened targets such as concrete shelters and armoured vehicles, as well as mobile short-range air defence systems.
MiG Corporation demonstrated models of two new fighters and a heavy UAV last month at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon near Moscow.
The first model is named Light Multirole Aircraft and is a single-engine light fighter. The second and third models are combined into something that translates into English as the Prospective Carrier Aircraft Complex: one of the aircraft is a Prospective Multifunctional Carrier Fighter and the other is a Prospective Multifunctional Carrier UAV, based on a flying wing aerodynamic scheme.
No specification information was disclosed during MAKS-2021 but after the event finished on 25 July, a source in the ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The latest missile for the Ka-52M helicopter is designed to deal with hardened targets such as concrete shelters and armoured vehicles, as well as mobile short-range air defence systems.
Flight mission payload for US overhead persistent surveillance satellite is scheduled for delivery to Lockheed Martin in 2023.
AeroVironment has introduced its standardised Puma payload kits, to be delivered to USSOCOM later this year.
Netherlands F135 engine maintenance facility has been approved for initial depot capability.
AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on USN Super Hornets in September 2023 — and Northrop Grumman also continues to work on the surface-launched AReS variant.
An FMS has been approved by the US State Department for F-16 support and equipment to be delivered to Greece.