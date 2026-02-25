To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Middle East UAV market underscored by $17bn in unsigned deals

25th February 2026 - 14:07 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

GA-ASI’s MQ-9B is split into two variants, the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian, for overland and maritime operations. (Photo: GA-ASI)

While several UAV programmes remain unawarded in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is forecast to be the biggest spender with its potential MQ-9B and Gambit deals overshadowing others in the region.

Uncrewed aircraft played a prominent role at several key events over recent months, including the Dubai Airshow in November, the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) in Abu Dhabi in January and the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in February. 

Following these trade shows, however, which were organised by two of the region’s most enthusiastic adopters of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), several high-value UAV procurement programmes remained open and uncontracted.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates that these unawarded Middle Eastern programmes are worth a combined US$17 billion. The largest of these is Saudi Arabia’s effort to acquire the MQ-9B medium-altitude long-endurance

Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Senior UAS Analyst for Shephard Defence Insight. He won a Defence …

Read full bio

