Middle East UAV market underscored by $17bn in unsigned deals
Uncrewed aircraft played a prominent role at several key events over recent months, including the Dubai Airshow in November, the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) in Abu Dhabi in January and the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in February.
Following these trade shows, however, which were organised by two of the region’s most enthusiastic adopters of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), several high-value UAV procurement programmes remained open and uncontracted.
Shephard Defence Insight estimates that these unawarded Middle Eastern programmes are worth a combined US$17 billion. The largest of these is Saudi Arabia’s effort to acquire the MQ-9B medium-altitude long-endurance
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
UK’s New Medium Helicopter deal finalisation on horizon, alludes Leonardo CEO
A potential announcement within days could end speculation around the UK Ministry of Defence’s procurement direction for the NMH programme.
-
Further investments in OWE and launchers to boost British Army deep fires capability
Two contracts are expected to be signed by March 2026 that will help bolster the force’s capabilities, with further trials of the launcher expected across other departments.
-
Scaling for diverse fleet needs: How many CCA will be acquired per crewed aircraft?
There is currently no industry standard in the ratio of uncrewed to crewed aircraft. Because collaborative combat aircraft vary widely in capability and crewed-uncrewed teaming availability, while country-specific requirements vary, it is unlikely that a single CCA configuration will meet all operational needs.