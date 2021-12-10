MD Helicopters teams with The UAV Leasing Company

The UAV Leasing Company will sell and lease helicopters, like this MD-530F. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The UAV Leasing Company and HD Helicopters agree to jointly sell and lease helicopters to governmental agencies.

The UAV Leasing Company and MD Helicopters (MDHI) have announced a general representation agreement that will allow the former to sell and lease new MDHI Helicopters.

The UAV Leasing Company’s core product is an uncrewed long-endurance CS23 platform for border patrol or maritime surveillance.

This agreement paves the way to selling crewed helicopters for short law enforcement missions so proposing a full turn-key solution to governmental agencies.

The agreement includes Ethiopia, France, Ireland, Russia, Ukraine, India, South Africa, Sweden and Switzerland.

The UAV Leasing Company is the first UAV-focused company to represent a historic crewed aircraft OEM.

MDHI’s flagship machine, the MD-530F, is mostly used for law enforcement and aerial works currently.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the MD-530F is a scout attack helicopter, engineered to operate effectively in hot-and-high environments.

However, The UAV Leasing Company also wishes to develop aerial taxi services with this type of helicopter on very short flights due to the competitiveness of the platform in terms of maintenance and operating costs.

The UAV Leasing Company aims to tailor modern and effective hybrid airborne solutions and to become a one stop shop for governmental agencies requiring extremely long monitoring missions as well as rapid deployment platforms.